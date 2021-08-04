Advertisement

August 1st-8th marks National Farmers Market week

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This week highlights local farmers and all of the hard work they do.

Local farmers and vendors throughout the Commonwealth will be setting up in their local market places to sell their locally grown and/or homemade goods. Not only does this week help support farmers and their efforts, but it also impacts our economy in a big way:

“Last year we had almost 14 million dollars in Kentucky Proud sales at farmers markets and this year we hope that it’s not just a fad of twenty-twenty, but something that is permanent and here to stay year round,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles.

This week aims to encourage people to shop small and to also appreciate what Kentucky agriculture has to offer:

“And I like to tell people, we do more than just cows, plows, and sows in Kentucky agriculture,” said Commissioner Quarles. “We actually export culture, and that’s one thing we can do, one recipe at a time.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
“The delta variant is spreading like wildfire”: Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate nears 10%
‘There’s only one answer to this’: ARH officials see alarming increase in COVID-19 cases
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews search part of Laurel County for possible missing person
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes
Photo Courtesy: Clay County Detention Center/Manchester Police Facebook page
Broken headlight leads to two arrests in Clay County

Latest News

More than 1800 COVID-19 cases Tuesday - August 3, 2021
More than 1800 COVID-19 cases Tuesday - August 3, 2021
Police lights.
State Police investigate shooting in Breathitt County
School supplies were provided with each backpack given out during the giveaway.
Coal Run provides backpacks for back-to-school
You can now purchase an Officer Hammy plushy of your own.
This little piggy’s on the market: Hammy plushies benefit Pikeville kids