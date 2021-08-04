August 1st-8th marks National Farmers Market week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This week highlights local farmers and all of the hard work they do.

Local farmers and vendors throughout the Commonwealth will be setting up in their local market places to sell their locally grown and/or homemade goods. Not only does this week help support farmers and their efforts, but it also impacts our economy in a big way:

“Last year we had almost 14 million dollars in Kentucky Proud sales at farmers markets and this year we hope that it’s not just a fad of twenty-twenty, but something that is permanent and here to stay year round,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles.

This week aims to encourage people to shop small and to also appreciate what Kentucky agriculture has to offer:

“And I like to tell people, we do more than just cows, plows, and sows in Kentucky agriculture,” said Commissioner Quarles. “We actually export culture, and that’s one thing we can do, one recipe at a time.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.