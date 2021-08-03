Advertisement

UK plans to operate Rupp Arena at full capacity for 2021-22 basketball season

Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena(Google Maps / rupparena.com)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky plans to operate Rupp Arena at full capacity during the 2021-22 basketball season, according to a release from the athletic department.

The release comes as Kentucky Men’s Basketball is making season ticket renewals available through the Kentucky Athletics website.

“I am looking forward to walking back into Rupp Arena with 20,000 packed to the rafters standing and cheering for our kids,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Watching other sports and teams welcome their fans back, having attended a couple of events recently and seeing and feeling that buzz that the fans bring, I cannot wait to bring that back to Rupp. It truly is the greatest tradition in the history of college basketball.”

Capacity at the arena was capped at 15% during the COVID-19 pandemic during last season.

