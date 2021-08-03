Advertisement

Tennessee surpasses 900K COVID-19 cases

On Monday, the department of health reported 900,418 COVID-19 cases, up from 898,554 reported on Friday.
Tennessee has surpassed 900,000 COVID-19 cases, according to data from the Tennessee Department...
Tennessee has surpassed 900,000 COVID-19 cases, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.(Source: Defense Department/CNN)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee has surpassed 900,000 COVID-19 cases, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.

On Monday, the department of health reported 900,418 COVID-19 cases, up from 898,554 reported on Friday.

Over the weekend, there were 26 COVID-related deaths statewide.

Active cases are up just over 15 percent over the weekend statewide and hospitalizations increased 13 percent.

There are currently 1,244 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, 400 in the ICU and 189 on ventilators. As of Monday afternoon, there are only 225 ICU beds open statewide and only 11 percent of the ICU available.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
“The delta variant is spreading like wildfire”: Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate nears 10%
‘There’s only one answer to this’: ARH officials see alarming increase in COVID-19 cases
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews search part of Laurel County for possible missing person
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes
Photo Courtesy: Clay County Detention Center/Manchester Police Facebook page
Broken headlight leads to two arrests in Clay County

Latest News

More than 1800 COVID-19 cases Tuesday - August 3, 2021
More than 1800 COVID-19 cases Tuesday - August 3, 2021
(Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office)
Deputies search for stolen hunting dog
Bulldozer
Boyd County deals with blight of dilapidated homes
‘He knew he was going to die, it was just when’: Nurses concerned over unvaccinated COVID patients
Police lights.
State Police investigate shooting in Breathitt County