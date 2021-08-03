Tenn. hospital chief medical officer states, “hospitalizations for children are increasing”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital confirmed with WVLT they currently have four COVID-19 positive patients being treated in their Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

“We are monitoring the changing face of COVID due to the Delta variant across our region, and are ready and able to meet the needs of the pediatric patients in our area. Hospitalizations for children are increasing,” Dr. Joe Childs, Children’s Hospital chief medical officer said. “We strongly encourage vaccination against COVID-19 for children who are eligible to receive the vaccine.”

Childs also stated that vaccination was more important than ever, especially with the Delta variant circulating.

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital continues to work with local and state health departments and other hospitals regarding COVID-19, an official said.

The hospital stated they continue to regularly monitor the COVID-19 situation, require face coverings inside the hospital, screen all visitors, educate staff on safety measures and encourage the vaccination, according to officials.

