Advertisement

Teen brain cancer survivor heading home

By Zak Hawke
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday evening first responders from across Floyd County gathered at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg to welcome home a special boy, Gauge Samons.

Samons completed several chemotherapy and radiation treatments for two tumors that were found on his brain. After a long stay in the hospital, and a tough battle, he finally went home with his family cancer free.

Family, friends and members of his church were on hand to celebrate his strength and courage, and to support his family.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County 6pm
Eastern Kentucky counties see large increase in COVID-19 cases
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
“The delta variant is spreading like wildfire”: Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate nears 10%
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews search part of Laurel County for possible missing person
Two arrested in Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
Corbin School of Innovation Montessori Program
Back to School: Opening dates for local school districts

Latest News

ARH officials see alarming increase in COVID-19 cases - 11:00 p.m.
ARH officials see alarming increase in COVID-19 cases - 11:00 p.m.
Teen brain cancer survivor heading home - 11:00 p.m.
Teen brain cancer survivor heading home - 11:00 p.m.
William Allen was arrested by Knox County Sheriff's Deputies on Friday, July 30.
Sheriff’s Department: Barbourville man accused of renting U-Haul to steal catalytic converter
Students in Scott County are rolling up their sleeves to get the vaccine.
‘I just want to get back to a normal schedule:’ Scott Co. students get vaccine before classes begin