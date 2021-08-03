Teen brain cancer survivor heading home

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday evening first responders from across Floyd County gathered at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg to welcome home a special boy, Gauge Samons.

Samons completed several chemotherapy and radiation treatments for two tumors that were found on his brain. After a long stay in the hospital, and a tough battle, he finally went home with his family cancer free.

Family, friends and members of his church were on hand to celebrate his strength and courage, and to support his family.

