A spotty storm or two possible this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an absolutely fantastic Monday, we’ve kept the nice temperatures for Tuesday. Unfortunately, that also comes with the chance for a few spotty storms.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We did see a few rogue storms pop up out there this afternoon, but so far no big gullywashers to make you cancel your plans. And that will be the theme for the next few days. Any shower or storm that develops should begin to diminish as we lose the daytime heat. Overnight hours will settle back to partly cloudy skies with a little bit of patchy fog with lows back in the lower 60s.

A few more showers and storms will be possible as we head into Wednesday afternoon, after another start with a mix of sun and clouds. The greatest concentration of showers and storms should be in our far southeastern counties, though that doesn’t mean if you’re somewhere else you can’t see a passing storm. Highs stay in the low to middle 80s. Showers and storms diminish as we lose the daytime heating overnight, heading back down into the mid-60s overnight with partly cloudy skies.

The Rest of the Work Week

We’ll continue to see some spotty storms as head into Thursday and Friday, though, they will be fewer and farther between in nature. Most of both days will include a mixture of sun and clouds with only a small chance of a passing storm. Highs will begin to warm up as well, from the middle 80s on Thursday back to the middle and upper 80s on Friday.

Early Look at the Weekend

As of now, if either weekend day has the higher chance of a shower or storm, it looks to be on Saturday, though most of us look to stay dry during the day as well. Only spotty storm chances work in for Saturday, with most of us staying dry on Sunday. Heat looks to return for the weekend as well, as highs climb into the upper 80s on Saturday, and low 90s on Sunday. It is still August after all!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.