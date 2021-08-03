Sheriff’s Department: Barbourville man accused of renting U-Haul to steal catalytic converter

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Barbourville man is in jail following an arrest for allegedly being caught stealing catalytic converters.

Around 7:30 p.m. Friday night, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint about a man in the process of cutting the catalytic converter off of a U-Haul truck at a house off of KY-2417 in Corbin. When deputies arrived, they found the man under the U-Haul.

Upon investigation, deputies determined that 39-year-old William Allen had rented the truck four hours earlier in order to steal the catalytic converter. The converter had already been removed and was found in the trunk of a nearby car. Deputies also found the reciprocating saw used in the alleged theft, along with the U-Haul’s exhaust system on the ground.

A flexible piece of exhaust pipe was also found that would be connected to the truck so the missing converter would not be detected.

Allen was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools. He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

