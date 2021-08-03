Advertisement

Sheriff’s Department: Barbourville man accused of renting U-Haul to steal catalytic converter

William Allen was arrested by Knox County Sheriff's Deputies on Friday, July 30.
William Allen was arrested by Knox County Sheriff's Deputies on Friday, July 30.(Knox County Detention Center)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Barbourville man is in jail following an arrest for allegedly being caught stealing catalytic converters.

Around 7:30 p.m. Friday night, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint about a man in the process of cutting the catalytic converter off of a U-Haul truck at a house off of KY-2417 in Corbin. When deputies arrived, they found the man under the U-Haul.

Upon investigation, deputies determined that 39-year-old William Allen had rented the truck four hours earlier in order to steal the catalytic converter. The converter had already been removed and was found in the trunk of a nearby car. Deputies also found the reciprocating saw used in the alleged theft, along with the U-Haul’s exhaust system on the ground.

A flexible piece of exhaust pipe was also found that would be connected to the truck so the missing converter would not be detected.

Allen was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools. He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County 6pm
Eastern Kentucky counties see large increase in COVID-19 cases
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
“The delta variant is spreading like wildfire”: Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate nears 10%
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews search part of Laurel County for possible missing person
Two arrested in Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
Corbin School of Innovation Montessori Program
Back to School: Opening dates for local school districts

Latest News

A teenage brain cancer survivor met friends and family at the Mountain Arts Center in...
Teen brain cancer survivor heading home
ARH officials see alarming increase in COVID-19 cases - 11:00 p.m.
ARH officials see alarming increase in COVID-19 cases - 11:00 p.m.
Teen brain cancer survivor heading home - 11:00 p.m.
Teen brain cancer survivor heading home - 11:00 p.m.
Students in Scott County are rolling up their sleeves to get the vaccine.
‘I just want to get back to a normal schedule:’ Scott Co. students get vaccine before classes begin