Advertisement

Police in standoff with suspect after two killed in Richmond shooting

Two people are dead after a shooting in Richmond. It happened Tuesday afternoon at an apartment...
Two people are dead after a shooting in Richmond. It happened Tuesday afternoon at an apartment on Keeneland Drive.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a shooting in Richmond.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at an apartment on Keystone Drive.

We’re told the suspected gunman is barricaded inside the apartment. Police say they are trying to resolve the situation peacefully and they are negotiating with the suspect over loudspeaker, but they say he has not been communicating back.

At one point, officers told our crew at the scene and other people in the area to stand behind something solid because bullets could come flying at anytime.

We’re told police have blocked off North Keeneland Drive near Keystone Drive, and Aqueduct Drive around the area of Keystone Drive.

Police say anyone who lives on North Keeneland, north of Keystone Drive, will not be able leave or get to their homes until the situation is over.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
“The delta variant is spreading like wildfire”: Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate nears 10%
‘There’s only one answer to this’: ARH officials see alarming increase in COVID-19 cases
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews search part of Laurel County for possible missing person
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge

Latest News

More than 1800 COVID-19 cases Tuesday - August 3, 2021
More than 1800 COVID-19 cases Tuesday - August 3, 2021
Heritage Kitchen owner Brad Shepherd says that he and his staff will remain ready.
Restaurant owners react to COVID-19 outbreak, possible return of restrictions
Rupp Arena
UK plans to operate Rupp Arena at full capacity for 2021-22 basketball season
Buff City
Pikeville getting ‘Buff’: City welcomes new shop to growing list of businesses
Kentucky releases 2020 Overdose Fatality Report