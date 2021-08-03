Police in standoff with suspect after two killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a shooting in Richmond.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at an apartment on Keystone Drive.

We’re told the suspected gunman is barricaded inside the apartment. Police say they are trying to resolve the situation peacefully and they are negotiating with the suspect over loudspeaker, but they say he has not been communicating back.

At one point, officers told our crew at the scene and other people in the area to stand behind something solid because bullets could come flying at anytime.

Happening now—two people are dead on Keystone Drive. Police tell us a gunman has barricaded himself inside one of the apartments. They are trying to get him to come out peacefully, but Keeneland and Aqueduct Drive areas are blocked off as police continue negotiations. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/gbpUvpLDI2 — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) August 3, 2021

We’re told police have blocked off North Keeneland Drive near Keystone Drive, and Aqueduct Drive around the area of Keystone Drive.

Police say anyone who lives on North Keeneland, north of Keystone Drive, will not be able leave or get to their homes until the situation is over.

This is a developing story.

