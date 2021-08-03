Pikeville getting ‘Buff’: City welcomes new shop to growing list of businesses

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A new business is making its way to the Pikeville Commons this month, bringing with it a new spin on self care and personal hygiene.

Buff City Soap opens its doors August 12, with plans to introduce made-in-store soaps to the area. From bath bombs to laundry soap, the plant-based company uses almost no chemicals in its products and offers a variety of customizable scents.

“So this opens up the door for opportunity. Not only for us but for our opportunity to get better products in our community for our people,” said Brand Ambassador Halie Ramsey.

Ahead of its grand opening, the store has been working with small businesses in the area to give a small smell of the products through a pop-up sample station.

“When businesses work together, there’s nothing but good that can come from it. We’ve seen it firsthand time and time again,” said Two Chicks and Co. owner Emily Hall. “I love pouring into any business that we can and I hope to inspire other businesses to do the same.”

Tuesday, Two Chicks shared a space with Buff City Soaps, giving them an area to meet with people in the community and explain the business model to potential customers- one of many partnerships the new business has planned in Pikeville this week.

“And it’s not only going to help us, it’s going to help them,” said Ramsey. “Because if you see this little tent outside you’re gonna think, ‘Oh, what is that?’ And we’re like, ‘Hey, go into Two Chicks!’”

According Ramsey, the pop-ups are all about supporting other businesses and showing solidarity with the town Buff City has chosen for one of its new locations.

“I think that it is very important to acknowledge even though we are an uprising company, that every one has small roots and you start out from somewhere,” Ramsey said.

The company also expects to pop-up in FaithLife Market and Bears Den Nutrition this week. You can follow those plans on social media.

