Pike County artist and educator to design new downtown bear

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County native, artist, and educator Christopher Epling’s design was selected for one of the Pikeville Main Street program’s new batch of downtown bears.

“It’s an honor,” said Epling. “It’s an honor to be selected, to be able to do that and contribute and add to it.”

Epling found inspiration at a young age by drawing comics and cartoons that looked similar to things he enjoyed. Now, he is taking that inspiration and artistic talent and devoted his life to teaching through it and using his talents for good.

“I illustrate children’s books, I also write and illustrate my own graphic novels, they’re more comic related,” said Epling. “I teach at UPIKE, I work as a staff editorial cartoonist with the Appalachian News-Express, and teach through Berea College. I’m one of their artists in residence, so they send me out a lot virtually here lately.”

Epling says his passion as an Appalachian artist is what inspired his bear design and, although no details about the bear are to be released, he can say the new bear’s design is unique in its own way and there’s not another like it in Downtown Pikeville.

“Living here and creating art as an artist in Appalachia, to me, it’s almost like I want to honor that tradition of how we consume things visually,” said Epling. “My work is totally different than early on artists that would create in other ways like quilting or basketweaving.”

Officials with Pikeville’s Main Street program say they cannot release where the bear will be displayed. Epling also says he is yet to receive a blank bear, but looks forward to finally meeting his canvas.

