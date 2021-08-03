Advertisement

Pike County artist and educator to design new downtown bear

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County native, artist, and educator Christopher Epling’s design was selected for one of the Pikeville Main Street program’s new batch of downtown bears.

“It’s an honor,” said Epling. “It’s an honor to be selected, to be able to do that and contribute and add to it.”

Epling found inspiration at a young age by drawing comics and cartoons that looked similar to things he enjoyed. Now, he is taking that inspiration and artistic talent and devoted his life to teaching through it and using his talents for good.

“I illustrate children’s books, I also write and illustrate my own graphic novels, they’re more comic related,” said Epling. “I teach at UPIKE, I work as a staff editorial cartoonist with the Appalachian News-Express, and teach through Berea College. I’m one of their artists in residence, so they send me out a lot virtually here lately.”

Epling says his passion as an Appalachian artist is what inspired his bear design and, although no details about the bear are to be released, he can say the new bear’s design is unique in its own way and there’s not another like it in Downtown Pikeville.

“Living here and creating art as an artist in Appalachia, to me, it’s almost like I want to honor that tradition of how we consume things visually,” said Epling. “My work is totally different than early on artists that would create in other ways like quilting or basketweaving.”

Officials with Pikeville’s Main Street program say they cannot release where the bear will be displayed. Epling also says he is yet to receive a blank bear, but looks forward to finally meeting his canvas.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
“The delta variant is spreading like wildfire”: Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate nears 10%
‘There’s only one answer to this’: ARH officials see alarming increase in COVID-19 cases
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews search part of Laurel County for possible missing person
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge

Latest News

More than 1800 COVID-19 cases Tuesday - August 3, 2021
More than 1800 COVID-19 cases Tuesday - August 3, 2021
Rupp Arena
UK plans to operate Rupp Arena at full capacity for 2021-22 basketball season
Buff City
Pikeville getting ‘Buff’: City welcomes new shop to growing list of businesses
Kentucky releases 2020 Overdose Fatality Report