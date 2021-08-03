Advertisement

OVC Files Suit Against Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State for Exit Fees

Several players from SEMO, UT Martin, and Murray State made the All-Ohio Valley Conference...
Several players from SEMO, UT Martin, and Murray State made the All-Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Teams. (Source: OVC)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) today filed a lawsuit in Franklin Circuit Court in Kentucky against Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) and in Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Alabama, against Jacksonville State University (JSU) to enforce the payment of the schools’ contractually required exit fees for departing the conference.

EKU informed the OVC on January 26, 2021, and JSU on February 16, 2021, of their intent to depart the conference, effective June 30, 2021. According to the conference’s constitution, which is a contract, the departure of any school from the OVC requires the payment of an exit fee. The payment of exit fees was approved by all OVC members, including EKU and JSU. EKU and JSU have now refused to pay the fees.

OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche made the announcement this morning, saying that the conference’s Board of Presidents regrets having to take this step.

“The contract for all our members regarding exit fees is clear,” DeBauche said. “Eastern Kentucky University and Jacksonville State University agreed with the exit fees as part of the contract, and they voted in favor of those fees on multiple occasions. We expect them to honor their agreed-upon OVC commitments.”

DeBauche said that the amount of the exit fee is determined by the date of the notice provided. Since EKU’s and JSU’s notices were provided less than two years before the planned exit, the fee is set at one million dollars each.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
“The delta variant is spreading like wildfire”: Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate nears 10%
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews search part of Laurel County for possible missing person
‘There’s only one answer to this’: ARH officials see alarming increase in COVID-19 cases
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge

Latest News

DQ Pigskin Preview: Leslie County Eagles
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs for a touchdown during the second half of...
Kentucky Football ranked No. 35 in CBS Preseason 130 Poll
DQ Pigskin Preview: Lynn Camp Wildcats
Reds fan Eva Newman shows off her gifts from the team along with RN Case Manager Rhonda...
Lifelong Reds fan gets wish fulfilled with amazing gifts from team