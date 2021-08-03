Advertisement

NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - New York City will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for indoor activities, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday, making it the first big city in the U.S. to impose such restrictions.

The new requirement, which will go into effect Aug. 16, applies to indoor dining, gyms and indoor entertainment venues.

De Blasio has focused on getting as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible while resisting calls to mandate masks indoors, as several cities and counties in California have done.

De Blasio said Monday he was making “a strong recommendation” that everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings but stressed that the city’s “overwhelming strategic thrust” remained getting more people vaccinated.

The mayor announced last week that city employees would be required to get vaccinated by mid-September or to face weekly testing, and he has offered a $100 incentive for city residents who get inoculated.

About 66% of adults in New York City are fully vaccinated, according to official data.

On Monday, the U.S. reached President Joe Biden’s goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot into 70% of American adult s — a month late and amid a surge by the delta variant that is overwhelming hospitals and prompting renewed pandemic regulations around the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
“The delta variant is spreading like wildfire”: Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate nears 10%
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews search part of Laurel County for possible missing person
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes
‘There’s only one answer to this’: ARH officials see alarming increase in COVID-19 cases
Trooper Jason Adkison and Jacqueline Cornish.
Woman in labor pulled over for speeding, KSP trooper escorts her to hospital

Latest News

The indoor mask requirement comes at a time when the Expo Center is expecting its largest...
Big crowds at Kentucky Expo Center could test Beshear’s mask requirements
Hospitals around the state report having to put emergency room visitors in beds in hallways and...
Florida again breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
A couple has to pay $12,000 to remove close to half a million bees. (Source: Allan Lattanzi via...
Thousands of bees removed from home
World Chase tag is the ultimate test of 1-on-1 pursuit between athletes displaying...
World Chase Tag USA and ESPN announce multi-year agreement