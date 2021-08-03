“More are in the works” :Regional Driver Licenses locations continue to roll out throughout Appalachia

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The switch from Circuit Court Clerk offices to Regional Offices for driver licensing services continue.

As of Tuesday, August 3rd, 19 offices are available. The newest location is in Clay County.

For Pike County Native Macky Norman, who traveled to the Floyd County regional office, the new driver licensing model is inconvenient and upsetting.

“Well you got to drive an hour and a half. I’m from Pike County which is the biggest county in the state of Kentucky, but we’ve got to go to a smaller county to get a drivers license. It something wrong with that picture,” he said.

Norman said the process is frustrating.

“Slow…to have that many state employees in there. It shouldn’t take that long,” he said.

Working to address concerns regarding the new change are staff with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

“We have repeatedly stated that more are in the works,” said REAL ID Project Manager with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Sarah Jackson. “That we see the map, just like the citizens of Kentucky see the map of Kentucky with our 19 offices and we are working to plug in the holes.”

Some of the new driver licensing services offered include renewing driver licenses online, the choice between a four or eight year card and the option to choose a REAL ID license version instead of the standard.

“Beginning May 3 of 2023, Kentuckians who fly domestically and have to go through TSA or who want to enter a military base or who need to go through an federal building that currently requires identification,” she said.

However, officials encourage people to prepare according to their needs.

“Make a plan. Are you going to go to an office or renew online? Are you going to get the right documents or you going to just walk in cold? So making a plan, that’s all this asks of people. Make a plan,” she said.

In 2020, House Bill 453 passed transferring licensing responsibilities to the transportation cabinet.

Jackson says KYTC and the Circuit Court Clerks are working together to smoothly complete the transition to regional offices by June of 2023.

For more information on the new licensing model, click here.

