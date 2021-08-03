Advertisement

KYTC: Section of KY-2017 in Lee County closed Saturday

(Source: WALB)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Officials say drivers who use KY-2017 between Vada and Williba in Lee County will need to find an alternate route on Saturday.

Officials say the highway will be closed at mile point 4.5 just east of the Blankey Branch Road intersection in order to replace a drainage pipe.

They say work will begin around 8 a.m. and is expected to wrap up by 4 p.m.

While no marked detour will be posted, drivers are encouraged to use KY-52 and KY-708 as alternate routes.

In case of inclement weather, the closure will be postponed until another suitable date.

