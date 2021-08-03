Kentucky wildlife rehab center needs your help so they can help more animals

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A wildlife rehabilitation center in Harrison County cares for hundreds of animals every year, but they’re hoping to increase that number with an expansion to the center.

Grit and Grace Wildlife Rehabilitation Center cares for two to three hundred animals every year. However, they’ve hit their cap and that’s why they’re looking to expand and need your help.

Jamie and Terry Rowe started Grit & Grace Wildlife Rehabilitation in 2017, but Terry said she has been doing this type of work most of her life. At their rehabilitation center, they take care of all kinds of mammals that are injured or have other issues with a goal of re-releasing them back into the wild.

While they care for hundreds of animals a year, Jamie said she has to turn away several calls because of their limited space, which is why they’re hoping to expand. But to do that, they need the communities help since they have to operate as a non-profit and can’t get any state or federal funding.

“They can live without us but we can’t live without wildlife animals, we need them, they are very beneficial to the environment, to the ecosystem and I want it for everyone, I just don’t want it for me, I want it for this whole community because it is so needed.”

Now, along with being able to help more animals with this expansion, they’d also be able to take on more volunteers and even expand their educational program for young kids and even adults.

