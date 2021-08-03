Advertisement

Kentucky Troopers Voted to have ‘Best Looking Cruiser’

KSP cruiser named 'Best Looking Cruiser' in the country.
KSP cruiser named 'Best Looking Cruiser' in the country.(Kentucky State Police)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The votes are in and the people decided, the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) announced Kentucky Troopers to own the ‘Best Looking Cruiser”' Tuesday.

Kentucky received the top spot with close to 78,000 votes - Ohio, Georgia, and Texas followed.

Kentucky State Troopers posted a thank you to voters and the AAST for their support on their Facebook Page:

Congratulations Kentucky State Troopers!

