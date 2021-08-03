Kentucky Troopers Voted to have ‘Best Looking Cruiser’

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The votes are in and the people decided, the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) announced Kentucky Troopers to own the ‘Best Looking Cruiser”' Tuesday.

Kentucky received the top spot with close to 78,000 votes - Ohio, Georgia, and Texas followed.

Kentucky State Troopers posted a thank you to voters and the AAST for their support on their Facebook Page:

Congratulations Kentucky State Troopers!

