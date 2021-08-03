Advertisement

Somerset man charged with misrepresenting military stolen valor

(Photo: Bell County Detention Center)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, Middlesboro Police responded to a lookout call for someone in a red Pontiac driving recklessly on Highway 25E.

When officers finally found the car and initiated a traffic stop, they found 21-year-old Christopher Hoskins of Somerset behind the wheel.

Officers say Hoskins was visibly intoxicated and smelled of alcohol. Upon further investigation, they found open alcohol containers in the car.

Hoskins was taken to Middlesboro Police headquarters and while there, he made false statements in front of several officers about serving in the U.S. Army.

These claims led him to a charge under the 2013 Stolen Valor Act. Hoskins was sent to the Bell County Detention Center.

