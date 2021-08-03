Governor Beshear announces more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than 1,800 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

More specifically, he announced 1803 new cases of the virus found in Kentucky, bringing the state’s total case number to 487,871.

372 of Tuesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 824 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 263 in the ICU. 96 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate climbed to 9.88%, the 39th consecutive day with an increase in the positivity rate.

Gov. Beshear also announced four deaths Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,352.

2,325,008 Kentuckians have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with 7,140,350 tests have been administered thus far.

As of Tuesday, 73 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including 17 in the mountains. Clay County continues to lead the state with an incidence rate of 108.4 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

