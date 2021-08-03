Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than 1,800 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

More specifically, he announced 1803 new cases of the virus found in Kentucky, bringing the state’s total case number to 487,871.

372 of Tuesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 824 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 263 in the ICU. 96 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate climbed to 9.88%, the 39th consecutive day with an increase in the positivity rate.

Gov. Beshear also announced four deaths Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,352.

2,325,008 Kentuckians have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with 7,140,350 tests have been administered thus far.

As of Tuesday, 73 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including 17 in the mountains. Clay County continues to lead the state with an incidence rate of 108.4 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
“The delta variant is spreading like wildfire”: Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate nears 10%
‘There’s only one answer to this’: ARH officials see alarming increase in COVID-19 cases
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews search part of Laurel County for possible missing person
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge

Latest News

More than 1800 COVID-19 cases Tuesday - August 3, 2021
More than 1800 COVID-19 cases Tuesday - August 3, 2021
The federal moratorium expired this past weekend, but was extended by President Biden by 60...
As the federal eviction moratorium expires, funds remain for rental and utility bill assistance in Kentucky
Many businesses, restaurants updating their mask policies
Regional Driver License locations continue to roll out throughout Appalachia - 5:30 p.m.
Regional Driver License locations continue to roll out throughout Appalachia - 5:30 p.m.