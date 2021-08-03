Advertisement

Gov. Beshear says ‘economy is surging’ as Kentucky faces labor shortage

Gov. Beshear in Metcalfe County
Gov. Beshear in Metcalfe County(Allie Hennard)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Governor Beshear said unemployed Kentuckians should have no problem finding work with a ‘surging economy.’

This comes after he announced a back-to-work incentive in June and Kentucky is facing a labor shortage.

Gov. Beshear says people choosing to draw unemployment instead of working is only one small factor of what we’re facing in our economy.

”We are at a place of rapid transition and just red or blue arguments. You know, people trying to turn it into politics doesn’t help us fill them and doesn’t help us create the workforce of the future. So, it’s about coming together, it’s about knowing that this is a challenge we would have loved to have had twelve months ago and we’re happy to have now and we’re going to beat it, we’re going to get these jobs filled, we’re going to get people in good careers,” Gov. Beshear said.

Those who returned to work by the July 30th deadline can qualify for a $1,500 back-to-work incentive.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Insurance Benefit Programs expire nationwide on Sept. 6th.

Unemployment insurance claimants in Kentucky will no longer be able to claim benefits from four programs after that date.

