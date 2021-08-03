Former U.S. Attorney for EKY now head of Kentucky’s Justice and Public Safety Cabinet

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A familiar name to many Eastern Kentuckians is now the leader of one of the state’s most important offices.

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Public Protection Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey is now the head of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.

Harvey previously served for years as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

“I’m honored that Gov. Beshear has asked me to lead the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet,” Secretary Harvey said in a news release. “The cabinet plays a vital role in ensuring that the citizens of our commonwealth live in a society that is both safe and just. I look forward to working with the team at the cabinet in pursuit of these inseparable ideals.”

In other Beshear administration news, Keith Jackson, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, will join Harvey as the new deputy secretary of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, Ray Perry is now secretary of the Public Protection Cabinet. Current deputy secretary Ronnie Bastin has announced his retirement.

Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Commissioner Whitney Allen will assume the role of commissioner and Amy Cubbage, Gov. Beshear’s general counsel, has been appointed to the Public Service Commission and will serve as vice-chair.

