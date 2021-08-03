Advertisement

As the federal eviction moratorium expires, funds remain for rental and utility bill assistance in Kentucky

The federal moratorium expired this past weekend, but was extended by President Biden by 60...
The federal moratorium expired this past weekend, but was extended by President Biden by 60 days. Still, Kentuckians are at risk of eviction when the 60-day period is up.(CBS News)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - During the pandemic, people facing financial trouble received a safety net in the form of a federal moratorium on evictions. That moratorium expired starting in August 2021, but President Biden’s team found a legal justification for extending it by 60 days in a region that protects nearly 90% of the U.S. population.

However after that 60-day period, many Kentuckians may still find themselves at risk of eviction, possibly unnecessarily.

That is where The Team Kentucky Housing Corporation steps in, managing a fund of federal dollars in an eviction relief program.

”The State of Kentucky got $264 million,” said Wendy Smith, Deputy Executive Director of the Kentucky Housing Corporation. “That is more money than we get for, you know, many, many programs.”

There are eligibility requirements to receive the funds.

”You need to owe back rent. If you don’t have back rent owed, you don’t need our help,” said Smith.

The program aims to help renters pay back rent, and pay rent forward, allowing them time to get on their feet.

Governor Andy Beshear encourages Kentuckians to take advantage of this program.

”There is no reason that anybody in Kentucky needs to be evicted right now,” Beshear said at a press conference when asked about the moratorium on evictions ending.

According to Smith, the program is also meant to help landlords. In addition to applying for themselves, landlords can be made whole through receiving the rent they were expecting.

Governor Beshear shared a message for Kentucky’s landlords.

”To our landlords, please accept these dollars. They’re more dollars than you’re going to get in any eviction proceeding, and it’s the right thing to do,” he said.

State officials do not expect to have to turn away anyone who is eligible that applies.

The website with more information including eligibility and applications is online.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
“The delta variant is spreading like wildfire”: Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate nears 10%
‘There’s only one answer to this’: ARH officials see alarming increase in COVID-19 cases
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews search part of Laurel County for possible missing person
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge

Latest News

More than 1800 COVID-19 cases Tuesday - August 3, 2021
More than 1800 COVID-19 cases Tuesday - August 3, 2021
Many businesses, restaurants updating their mask policies
Governor Beshear announces more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday
Regional Driver License locations continue to roll out throughout Appalachia - 5:30 p.m.
Regional Driver License locations continue to roll out throughout Appalachia - 5:30 p.m.