Advertisement

FCPS will require face masks for students, staff

The decision was announced Tuesday morning in an email sent to families.
The decision was announced Tuesday morning in an email sent to families.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones and WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools will require face masks for students and faculty when classes start back up next week.

The decision was announced Tuesday morning in an email sent to families.

“We will require all employees, students, contractors and visitors, regardless of immunization status, to wear a mask on school buses and inside FCPS facilities,” Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins said.

MORE: FCPS OUTLINES PROCEDURES FOR SAFE RETURN TO SCHOOL

Face masks will also be required on school buses.

Liggins says schools will continue to emphasize the importance of physical distancing, hand washing, cleaning, and sanitizing. He says the district will notify parents of possible COVID-19 exposures on campus. Quarantine protocols will be in place. However, fully vaccinated teachers and students and those who had covid 19 within the past 90 days will not have to quarantine.

The community is reacting to the district’s decision with many supporting the mask requirement. The parent group ‘We Support Fayette Co Schools’ released this statement:

“We are looking forward to a new school year and are appreciative that the leadership of Fayette County Public Schools is prioritizing the health and safety of students, staff, and our community. Although the pandemic is not over, we have made great strides with vaccinations. Masks continue to mitigate the spread of the virus, so we understand the need for them at this time, especially since it means we will be attending school in person, which is what is best for kids.”

RELATED: Madison County Schools not requiring masks for upcoming year

However, parents part of a group called ‘Let Them Learn in Fayette County’ feel differently.

“I’m disappointed for my own kindergartener because he’s not going to be able to see his teacher pronounce those words he’s needing to learn,” said parent Matthew Vied with Let Them Learn in Fayette County. “I think we’ve all experienced the difficulty of understanding people speaking through masks.”

Parents may be divided about wearing masks, but nearly all seem to agree that in-person leading is what’s best for their kids.

“I think that’s good for the the kids. That’s good for everything and everybody. Yes, I’m glad their going back,” said parent Veronica Futrell.

FCPS Board Chair Tyler Murphy released this statement about the decision:

After such a challenging and difficult year, we can all agree that ensuring our students start the school year in-person and remain in-person must be a shared priority.

As we learn more about the Delta variant and the role it’s playing in increased transmission of COVID in our community, our COVID Core Team has been working diligently to develop guidelines for the upcoming year guided by the health, safety, and wellbeing of our students, staff, and their families while prioritizing in-person instruction and resumption of normal activities.

Today’s announcement from Superintendent Liggins on the CCT decision--with protocols including universal masking, physical distancing, health screenings, and other health and safety guidelines to start the school year--was not taken lightly by this team—which consists of district leaders and our public health partners. For the past several months, they’ve followed the science and advice of public health professionals and have provided consistent and regular communication to our community and Board team. We respect their work and are grateful for their dedication to our students, families, and staff.

As we’ve seen before, our actions can and will make a difference. I urge you, if eligible, to get vaccinated if you haven’t already and to continue to make decisions that not only keep you safe but keep our entire community safe.

A core value of Fayette County Public Schools is “Students First.” That requires us to do what we can as a district and a community to keep them safe and to keep our schools open for in-person instruction.

Classes start for FCPS students on Wednesday, August 11.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
“The delta variant is spreading like wildfire”: Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate nears 10%
‘There’s only one answer to this’: ARH officials see alarming increase in COVID-19 cases
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews search part of Laurel County for possible missing person
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge

Latest News

Driver Regional Office Update
“More are in the works” :Regional Driver Licenses locations continue to roll out throughout Appalachia
WYMT Scattered Showers
A spotty storm or two possible this week
(Photo: Bell County Detention Center)
Somerset man charged with misrepresenting military stolen valor
(Source: WALB)
KYTC: Section of KY-2017 in Lee County closed Saturday
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge