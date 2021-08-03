Advertisement

Durant scores 29, US reaches Olympic semis, tops Spain 95-81

Devin Booker and Bam Adebayo combined for 14 points and 16 rebounds for Team USA.
United States' Devin Booker (15) drives to the basket during men's basketball quarterfinal game...
United States' Devin Booker (15) drives to the basket during men's basketball quarterfinal game against Spain at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) - Back and forth they went, the reigning Olympic champions from the U.S. on one side, the reigning Basketball World Cup champions from Spain on the other.

The difference: The Americans had Kevin Durant. He scored 29 points to keep his quest for a third Olympic title alive, and the Americans are headed to the medal round after ousting Spain 95-81 on Tuesday in a men’s quarterfinal matchup at the Tokyo Games.

Ricky Rubio was brilliant for Spain, scoring 38 points and Sergio Rodriguez added 16 points.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

