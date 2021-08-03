DQ Pigskin Previews: Martin County Cardinals

(WYMT) - The Martin County Cardinals enter the 2021 season ready to bounce back, after finishing 3-4 last season.

“I would like to see us play a lot better together because this year, we have a pretty good bond, like brothers so hopefully we can come together and play real good,” said senior center, Charles Bowen.

In 2019, the Cardinals had a successful season, finishing 7-4, something they are looking to get back to this year.

“I think we can compete with them for sure, I think we’re gonna turn some heads this year,” added senior running back, Kolby Sparks.

The Cardinals are entering their third season playing football, and are looking for their first district title.

“I’m worried about the team winning district, that’s my goal altogether right now,” said senior, linebacker Braxton Smith.

In his fifth season with the program, Head Coach Josh Muncy says he wants this team to focus on the little things off the field, and the wins will come.

“Obviously, the goal is to always make it to Kroger Field and have a good season but I think coming together as a family and getting the guys to buy into what we are doing, we support them and respect each other and love each other, if we do all the right things on and off the field then the wins will come so we are more focused on building men and good character on our guys, if we’re doing the right things then the wins will come,” added Muncy.

The Cardinals kick off the 2021 season on the road at Leslie County.

