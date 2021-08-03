DQ Pigskin Preview: Leslie County Eagles

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a 2-5 record in 2020, the Leslie County Eagles are looking for another building year.

With fewer COVID restrictions, the team is focused on building a brotherhood in addition to performance on the field.

“I think this year, we have a much closer team already and you know, throughout the season, I think that will build and I think that will be a huge key in winning some of those later games,” said senior running back Kolby Combs.

The graduation of star rusher Trent Asher is a hefty hit to the Eagle’s offense, but younger members have stepped up.

“I think we do have some boys that are going to make some good plays I believe on our running side and I think there are some kids on our receiving team that is going to do great too,” said senior wide receiver Caden Gilbert.

The Eagles begin their season hosting Martin County on August 20.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 20 Martin County Aug. 27 Clay County Sep. 3 @ Williamsburg Sep. 10 Floyd Central Sep. 17 Hazard Sep. 24 Knott Central Oct. 1 Middlesboro Oct. 15 @ Morgan County Oct. 22 @ Breathitt County Oct. 29 @ Harlan

