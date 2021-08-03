Advertisement

Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10 Best award

By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights was nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice travel awards Best Theme Park Halloween Event.

The event, which began in 2017, is currently the reigning winner for the Best Theme Park event category.

The contest is now open and runs through Monday, August 30 at 11:59 a.m.

The Great Pumpkin LumiNights serves as the end to the evening during Dollywood’s Harvest Festival. The festival is open from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30. Dollywood stays open until 9 p.m. every night during the festival, allowing families more time to enjoy carved pumpkins throughout the park.

During the festival, Dollywood offers hundreds of performances, special harvest-themed menu items and intricately carved pumpkin displays.

Dollywood fans interested in voting can do so online. Each voter is permitted one vote per day.

