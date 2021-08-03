‘Delta variant is a new ballgame’ State senator gets COVID after being vaccinated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A longtime Kentucky lawmaker says she and several members of her family have tested positive for COVID-19 even though they were vaccinated.

In a Facebook post, Lexington Senator Alice Forgy Kerr showed a picture of the affected family with the caption “ALL FOUR of us have been fully VACCINATED, and in the last three weeks ALL FOUR of us have contracted breakthrough COVID cases.”

Kerr also stated in the post she was the last of the group to get it, so she will be quarantined until this weekend. She also advised people to be careful.

Health experts say breakthrough infections among vaccinated people are still uncommon and vaccines reduce the risk of severe disease or death by 10 times or more.

