CVDHD: COVID-19 Outbreak at Jackson Manor Nursing Home

(WKYT)(WKYT)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Valley District Health Department (CVDHD) says they are monitoring a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Jackson Manor Nursing Home.

They say as of Friday, there were 11 cases among residents and an additional 11 cases among staff at the home.

The home was the sight of a major outbreak back in April of last year, in which more than 60 total cases and thirteen deaths were reported.

Jackson County currently has an incidence rate of 85.74 cases per 100,000 people, placing it in the red zone.

