Cooler trend continues today, rain chances return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a near picture-perfect day on Monday, especially by August standards, you might want to keep the umbrellas handy at times today.

Today and Tonight

After yet another foggy morning for some (I know you’re getting tired of reading this. I’m getting tired of typing it, but the trend continues), we look to see a mix of sun and clouds with some scattered shower and storm chances, especially this afternoon. Keep in mind scattered is the key word. Highs will still be pretty comfortable, topping out in the low 80s.

Tonight, stray rain chances are possible early under partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the lower 60s overnight.

Extended Forecast

The only thing that is going to change as we get deeper into the first full week of August is the temperature and feels like conditions. Wednesday and Thursday are still fairly “cool” with highs in the low 80s. We’re back into the mid-80s by Friday, upper 80s by Saturday and right back to 90 by Sunday and into next week.

As for conditions, expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with daily rain chances, especially in the afternoon hours.

