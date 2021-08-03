Advertisement

Broken headlight leads to two arrests in Clay County

Photo Courtesy: Clay County Detention Center/Manchester Police Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: Clay County Detention Center/Manchester Police Facebook page(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a late-night traffic stop in Clay County leaves two people facing charges.

Just after 11:30 Monday night, two Manchester Police officers noticed a car on Bridge Street with only one headlight.

When the officers pulled the car over near Clay County Middle School, they discovered the passenger in the car, Leeann Smith, had an active warrant for her arrest. Once she was taken into custody, officers noticed a set of steel knuckles out in the open between the center console and the passenger seat.

Officers asked the driver, Brad Mallory, of London, if they could search the car and he refused. Police called in their K-9, Ghost, to assist in searching around the vehicle. We’re told Ghost alerted officers several times while walking around the outside of the car, which gave them probable cause to search it.

Inside, officers found three baggies with a substance believed to be meth, a glass pipe with white residue inside and an undisclosed amount of money.

Mallory is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with only one headlight.

Smith’s arrest warrant was for theft by unlawful taking.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
“The delta variant is spreading like wildfire”: Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate nears 10%
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews search part of Laurel County for possible missing person
Trooper Jason Adkison and Jacqueline Cornish.
Woman in labor pulled over for speeding, KSP trooper escorts her to hospital
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes
Clay County 6pm
Eastern Kentucky counties see large increase in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

The indoor mask requirement comes at a time when the Expo Center is expecting its largest...
Big crowds at Kentucky Expo Center could test Beshear’s mask requirements
Former U.S. Attorney Kerry Harvey
Former U.S. Attorney for EKY now head of Kentucky’s Justice and Public Safety Cabinet
Cooler trend continues today, rain chances return
The indoor mask requirement comes at a time when the Expo Center is expecting its largest...
Big crowds at Kentucky Expo Center could test Beshear’s mask requirements