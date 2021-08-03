Broken headlight leads to two arrests in Clay County

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a late-night traffic stop in Clay County leaves two people facing charges.

Just after 11:30 Monday night, two Manchester Police officers noticed a car on Bridge Street with only one headlight.

When the officers pulled the car over near Clay County Middle School, they discovered the passenger in the car, Leeann Smith, had an active warrant for her arrest. Once she was taken into custody, officers noticed a set of steel knuckles out in the open between the center console and the passenger seat.

Officers asked the driver, Brad Mallory, of London, if they could search the car and he refused. Police called in their K-9, Ghost, to assist in searching around the vehicle. We’re told Ghost alerted officers several times while walking around the outside of the car, which gave them probable cause to search it.

Inside, officers found three baggies with a substance believed to be meth, a glass pipe with white residue inside and an undisclosed amount of money.

Mallory is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with only one headlight.

Smith’s arrest warrant was for theft by unlawful taking.

