Advertisement

Breonna Taylor: Former LMPD detective requests bond reduction after ‘unable to find employment’

Former Louisville Metro Police Department detective Brett Hankison during an Oct. 28, 2020...
Former Louisville Metro Police Department detective Brett Hankison during an Oct. 28, 2020 pre-trial conference.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former LMPD detective criminally charged for actions taken the night of Breonna Taylor’s death is seeking bond reduction after difficulties finding employment, his attorney said.

Ex-LMPD Det. Brett Hankison was one of the officers involved in a raid at Taylor’s apartment in March of 2020.

On that night, Hankison, along with Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, served a warrant at Taylor’s home, leading to her shooting death.

>> FULL COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor case

Hankison was the only officer charged, but for three counts of wanton endangerment after bullets went into neighbor’s apartments. No charges were presented in relation to Taylor’s death.

Attorney Stewart Matthews, representing Hankison, filed a motion to reduce the former detective’s bond from $15,000, as he has been unable to find employment after being fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in June of 2020.

“The amount of time that this litigation has been pending and will continue to pend, has caused (Hankison) to expend his reserve funds and he is having difficulty meeting his daily/monthly living expenses,” Matthews said in the motion.

Matthews argued that the return of funds used to post bail would help Hankison meet financial obligations, and that there is no reason to believe Hankison would fail to appear in future court appearances.

The motion will be brought to a hearing before the Jefferson Circuit Court on August 23.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
“The delta variant is spreading like wildfire”: Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate nears 10%
‘There’s only one answer to this’: ARH officials see alarming increase in COVID-19 cases
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews search part of Laurel County for possible missing person
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes
Photo Courtesy: Clay County Detention Center/Manchester Police Facebook page
Broken headlight leads to two arrests in Clay County

Latest News

More than 1800 COVID-19 cases Tuesday - August 3, 2021
More than 1800 COVID-19 cases Tuesday - August 3, 2021
(Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office)
Deputies search for stolen hunting dog
Bulldozer
Boyd County deals with blight of dilapidated homes
‘He knew he was going to die, it was just when’: Nurses concerned over unvaccinated COVID patients
Police lights.
State Police investigate shooting in Breathitt County