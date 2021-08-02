Advertisement

WKU fraternity raises $100,000 for Alzheimer’s research

By Allie Hennard
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While scientists work to unravel the complex brain changes involved in the progression of Alzheimer’s, a WKU fraternity continues to raise money and awareness about the horrible disease.

“We left Bowling Green on May 18. We drove about 46 hours out to San Francisco, we drove it straight. Then, May 22nd was our first day of biking. So, we were on the road from May 18th to July 28th,” said Cy Whitler, FIGI member who biked across country. “I would say it was pretty incredible. The highs were very high, the lows were very low, but all together we did what we said we were going to do, we raised $100,000 for Alzheimer’s research and we met some pretty awesome people along the way, spread awareness, talked about our cause so yeah it was awesome.”

Members of FIGI fraternity have biked across the country to raise money for Alzheimer’s. The men who volunteer for the cause bike 3,600 miles across country.

After driving to San Francisco, the men biked all the way to Virginia Beach.

Members of this year’s Bike4Alz team say it was a humbling experience, especially knowing first hand the effects Alzheimer’s has on not only the patient, but their family and friends.

“My great grandmother actually passed to Alzheimer’s disease. For me it’s very familial, but also many of my friends are effected by this terrible disease so I kind of do it to support them as well,” Whitler said.

5 million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s disease.

The fraternity raises money through year-long fundraisers, donations, and events.

