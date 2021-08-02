Watch: Governor Beshear holds COVID-19 news conference

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is holding a news conference about the latest COVID-19 developments.

As of Friday, 54 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including 17 in the mountains.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

