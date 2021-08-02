Advertisement

Virginia State Police bring back Trooper Teddy Program

Virginia State Police returns the trooper teddy bear program which helps provide a stuffed bear...
Virginia State Police returns the trooper teddy bear program which helps provide a stuffed bear to children in traumatic events.(Virginia State Police)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA (WYMT) - The Virginia State Police Association announced on its Facebook page about bringing back their Trooper Teddy Program.

The program helps all troopers to carry an official Trooper Teddy Bear riding with them in their cars.

The small stuffed bears are given to a child or children involved in a car crash or another traumatic incident to help comfort them.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County 6pm
Eastern Kentucky counties see large increase in COVID-19 cases
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews search part of Laurel County for possible missing person
Two arrested in Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
Corbin School of Innovation Montessori Program
Back to School: Opening dates for local school districts
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes

Latest News

Chrysta Ghent started her journey as the director of the East Kentucky Science Center and...
Shattered glass to reach the stars: East Kentucky Science Center welcomes first woman director
Floyd County Sheriff launches text tip line
Sheriff office launches text message tip line
Agriculture Commissioner celebrates farmers during Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week, Aug. 1-7
Groundbreaking ceremony held at Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport
Groundbreaking ceremony held at Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport