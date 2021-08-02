Virginia State Police bring back Trooper Teddy Program
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
VIRGINIA (WYMT) - The Virginia State Police Association announced on its Facebook page about bringing back their Trooper Teddy Program.
The program helps all troopers to carry an official Trooper Teddy Bear riding with them in their cars.
The small stuffed bears are given to a child or children involved in a car crash or another traumatic incident to help comfort them.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.