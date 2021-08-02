Advertisement

Virginia lawmakers gavel in for start of General Assembly special session

By Henry Graff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lawmakers in Virginia’s statehouse got right to it Monday to figure out how to spend $4.3 billion from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.

“We really want to make sure that we are focused on expanding broadband, addressing some of the issues around our schools and HVAC repairs,” said State Senator Jennifer McClellan, (D) 9th District.

Governor Ralph Northam called for the special session so lawmakers can allocate the funds.

Democrats, in control of the House and Senate, have laid out spending priorities. They include $862 million to replenish the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.

Other top priorities include $700 million to expand broadband and $485 million to bolster the state’s behavioral health system.

“To our disappointment, Republicans have no say in where that money is going to be allocated,” said State Senator Amanda Chase, (R) 11th District.

Chase said a lot of the money is being spent on good things; however, she does have issues with judicial appointments that will be made.

Lawmakers expanded the court of appeals and its jurisdiction. Eight judges will be appointed; it’s the most since the 1980s.

“I call it packing. I think we’re packing the courts. Republicans lost the House, the Senate, the governor’s office, and now, it sure seems like they’re going after courts and packing the courts,” Senator Chase said.

Additional funding priorities include hundreds of millions to increase access to clean water, public safety and fast-tracking critical upgrades to the Virginia Employment Commission.

The session is slated to last two weeks, but it could end quickly.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
“The delta variant is spreading like wildfire”: Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate nears 10%
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews search part of Laurel County for possible missing person
Trooper Jason Adkison and Jacqueline Cornish.
Woman in labor pulled over for speeding, KSP trooper escorts her to hospital
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes
Clay County 6pm
Eastern Kentucky counties see large increase in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

The indoor mask requirement comes at a time when the Expo Center is expecting its largest...
Big crowds at Kentucky Expo Center could test Beshear’s mask requirements
The indoor mask requirement comes at a time when the Expo Center is expecting its largest...
Big crowds at Kentucky Expo Center could test Beshear’s mask requirements
Kala Booth is advocating for funding and research into experimental medicine for those...
Hardin County woman with rare genetic brain disorder testifies before US House committee
Dollyood Great Pumpkin Luminights
Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10 Best award
Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights
Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights