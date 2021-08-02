“This award means a lot to us” : Baptist Health Corbin named a high performing hospital for COPD care

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Baptist Health Corbin is recognized as a high performing hospital for 2021-2022 by U.S. News & World Report for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) care.

COPD is a condition impacting the lungs. “Makes it very hard the air to get out of the lungs, so the air gets trapped. Small little sacs inside of the lungs… rupture and become these big sacs in exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide. Does not go well and patients have a really hard time expelling that air,” said Chief Medical Officer at Baptist Health Corbin Dr. David Worthy.

The disease is diagnosed through a number of different tests.

“So by these loops, you can tell we ask them to take a deep breathe in and then we ask them to blow it out. We do that by some many seconds, the therapist will be doing that and then we’ll ask the patient to take another big deep breath in,” said Director of Pulmonary Services at Baptist Health Corbin Sandra Lockard.

While genetics or unknown factors can cause the condition, Health Officials say there is one common link.

“COPD is causally linked to smoking. That means smoking can cause COPD for the damage it does to the lungs structure,” said Worthy.

For high performing care, Baptist Health Corbin was included in the yearly report.

“We’ve focused on the care of them and trying to make sure they go home from a hospital with the appropriate care and the best care… following them up, making sure they do not have to readmit back into our hospital typically within that 30-day window,” he said.

Staff are happy to be recognized.

“It’s amazing. This award means a lot to us being the only respiratory department in the system to get this award but it is also shows our commitment on taken care of patients with COPD,” said Lockard.

For the fifth year in a row, Baptist Health’s two largest hospitals in Lexington and Louisville are also ranked among the top five hospitals in Kentucky.

U.S. News and World Report evaluated more than 4,000 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.