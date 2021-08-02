‘There’s only one answer to this’: ARH officials see alarming increase in COVID-19 cases

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As COVID-19 cases increase at an alarming rate across the Commonwealth, health experts said that they are seeing some of the highest incidence rates since the pandemic began.

“Three weeks ago, we had on average seven to eight patients, three weeks ago last Friday I had eight in-patient COVID positive patients,” Dr. Maria Braman said. “Today, I have 72 and 15 of those in the ICU. This is getting close to some of the highest numbers we’ve ever seen.”

Eastern Kentucky currently is amongst the lowest in terms of vaccination rates in the country, causing officials with Appalachian Regional Healthcare to become more concerned.

“Of those in-patients, those people who have made the choice to get vaccinated, the vaccine is very effective,” Dr. Braman said. “It’s not 100 percent effective but 90 percent of the people that are in-patient are people who chose not to get vaccinated.”

17 counties in our region are now in the red zone, with the remaining quickly approaching that mark. Dr. Fares Khater is adamant that there is only one solution to this problem: to get the vaccine.

“There’s only one answer to this. We can stop the surge hopefully by vaccinating more people who have not been vaccinated yet,” Dr. Khater said. “And following social guidelines with masking, social distancing and hand-washing. Right now, that’s the only way to do this.”

Both Dr. Braman and Dr. Khater are advocates for school districts to enforce mask mandates and social distancing guidelines as well.

