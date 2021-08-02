Spotty storms possible as cooler than average temperatures continue

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite the calendar turning to our normally hottest and most humid month, we’re actually starting August on a rather pleasant note as temperatures stay below normal.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

After what has been a pretty nice afternoon around the mountains, we’ll continue to see a quiet night moving forward. Mostly clear skies turn partly cloudy late as our next storm system begins slowly working into the region. There could be a bit of late patchy fog as well, especially in the river valleys. Lows tonight fall into the low to middle 60s.

Some moisture returns to the mountains for Tuesday as a slow-moving front starts to settle into the region. Small disturbances will ride along that front through the week, giving us multiple chances for spotty afternoon showers and storms. Tuesday will be no exception since we’ll start with a mix of sun and clouds with isolated to scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs will remain just short of average in the low 80s. Showers and storms will diminish as the sunset, settling back to partly cloudy skies and lows in the low 60s. Again, some patchy fog will be possible overnight.

Through the Work Week

Another disturbance works through the region for the day on Wednesday, giving us another chance at some spotty afternoon storms. Highs will stay below average with highs in the lower 80s. We’ll do the same on Thursday with a start featuring a mix of sun and clouds, followed by spotty afternoon storms, with highs in the low to middle 80s. Lows overnight stay in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies and patchy fog.

Our spotty storm chances look to continue right on into the weekend, as highs start to slowly rise back into the middle and upper 80s by the end of the work week.

