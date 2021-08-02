Shattered glass to reach the stars: East Kentucky Science Center welcomes first woman director

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Kentucky Science Center has been under renovation since May.

“It’s a fresh start for the science center. There’s a lot of major renovations being done inside, so it’s going to have a different look,” said Big Sandy Community and Technical College President and CEO Dr. Sherry Zylka.

And while Zylka hopes to see the doors re-open this fall, the updated look will not be the only change as the center enters a new chapter.

Steve Russo retired from the position of director this year. That vacant seat - and a lifelong passion for astronomy - brought Chrysta Ghent from New Jersey to the Star City, where she found her home as the new director of the center effective Monday.

“I’ve been interested in astronomy pretty much my whole life,” Ghent said. “I’ve always loved just looking up and trying to figure out what’s going on.”

Ghent said her love for learning and teaching science has always been a driving force in her life, leading to a degree in Earth and Space Science, a decade of work in teaching and planetary science, and an ongoing effort to pursue a PhD.

“My main goal in life I always say it’s a show as many people as I can, as many people that want to listen to me, that science is fun! It’s interesting. It’s all around you,” said Ghent.

Always surrounded by strong women in the field, Ghent said she can not overstate the importance of showing young people- especially young girls- that STEM is not just a boys club.

“I’ve been fortunate to have some really amazing female role models to my life - including my mother and educators and teachers,” she said. “So, I want to either be one of those myself or introduce other young women to those that they can look up to.”

Taking the helm as the first woman director at the center, Ghent hopes to keep the community relationships and support flowing both ways with some of the programs that have always been a success, as well as some new ideas to keep things fresh.

“It’s great to have a female in a leadership role here in Eastern Kentucky. Because she’ll be a great role model for young women of the region,” said Dr. Zylka.

Ghent said it is all about making people understand they can have a place in space.

“Science can be just as accessible as any field,” she said. “As long as you love it, you can do it!”

All the while, she hopes to build relationships and continue building a platform for young scientific minds to follow their passions and reach for the stars.

