Several brands of dog food recalled due to potentially high levels of mold

Several brands of dog food were recalled due to potentially high levels of mold, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several brands of dog food were recalled due to potentially high levels of mold, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Sunshine Mills, Inc. issued a voluntary recall on numerous products that may contain potentially elevated levels of Aflatoxin, a byproduct of mold.

The products were sold nationwide under the company’s brands of Triumph®, Evolve®, Wild Harvest®, Nurture Farms®, Pure Being®, or Elm.

Customers who have purchased the recalled products should stop using the products immediately and return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Pets that have consumed any of the recalled products and show symptoms of illness including sluggishness, lethargy, reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellow-tinted eyes or diarrhea should be seen by a veterinarian.

Click here for a full list of impacted products.

