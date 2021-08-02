Advertisement

‘Psychics not being used in search for Summer Wells,’ Hawkins Co. officials say

Anyone with a reliable tip is directed to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office issued a message to the public Sunday regarding the search for Summer Wells.

HCSO officials said they are not, “utilizing the assistance of any psychics in the search for Summer Wells.”

“Social media posts directed to HCSO shall not be evaluated,” HSCO said in a post on Facebook.

Anyone with a reliable tip is directed to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

HCSO is not utilizing the assistance of any psychics in the search for Summer Wells. Any reliable tips should be...

Posted by Hawkins County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County 6pm
Eastern Kentucky counties see large increase in COVID-19 cases
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
“The delta variant is spreading like wildfire”: Kentucky COVID-19 positivity rate nears 10%
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews search part of Laurel County for possible missing person
Two arrested in Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
Corbin School of Innovation Montessori Program
Back to School: Opening dates for local school districts

Latest News

A teenage brain cancer survivor met friends and family at the Mountain Arts Center in...
Teen brain cancer survivor heading home
ARH officials see alarming increase in COVID-19 cases - 11:00 p.m.
ARH officials see alarming increase in COVID-19 cases - 11:00 p.m.
Teen brain cancer survivor heading home - 11:00 p.m.
Teen brain cancer survivor heading home - 11:00 p.m.
William Allen was arrested by Knox County Sheriff's Deputies on Friday, July 30.
Sheriff’s Department: Barbourville man accused of renting U-Haul to steal catalytic converter
Students in Scott County are rolling up their sleeves to get the vaccine.
‘I just want to get back to a normal schedule:’ Scott Co. students get vaccine before classes begin