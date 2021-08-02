Advertisement

Police confirm Sevier County water park where man admitted to filming young girls

Officials with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office confirm the water park where a man filmed girls.
Man faces charges for filming young girls at Tennessee water park, and making weapons of mass...
Man faces charges for filming young girls at Tennessee water park, and making weapons of mass destruction(Alamance County Sheriff’s Office)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and William Puckett
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WVLT) - Officials with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the water park a man admitted to filming girls at on a trip to East Tennessee.

According to a spokesperson, Christopher Earnest Stefan, 45, of Haw River, North Carolina admitted to filming girls at a Gatlinburg waterpark.

Upon inspection of the device detectives took from Stefan’s home, officials were able to find out the videos were actually recorded at Wilderness at the Smokies in Sevierville.

Police said the videos filmed in Sevier County are not enough to charge Stefan with any crimes.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

