Advertisement

Monday is final day of WVa back-to-school sales tax offer

School Supplies
School Supplies(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Monday marks the final day of West Virginia’s back-to-school sales tax holiday. Certain items are exempt from the state sales tax over the four-day period that started Friday. It includes school-related items such clothing, supplies, instructional materials, laptops and tablets, and sports equipment. Qualifying items can be bought tax-free at stores, online or by telephone, mail, or custom order. According to the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the average customer will save at least 6% on every qualified purchase, and up to 7% if the item was bought in a municipality with a local sales tax. It marks West Virginia’s first back-to-school sales tax holiday since 2004.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County 6pm
Eastern Kentucky counties see large increase in COVID-19 cases
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews search part of Laurel County for possible missing person
Two arrested in Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
Corbin School of Innovation Montessori Program
Back to School: Opening dates for local school districts
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes

Latest News

Chrysta Ghent started her journey as the director of the East Kentucky Science Center and...
Shattered glass to reach the stars: East Kentucky Science Center welcomes first woman director
Floyd County Sheriff launches text tip line
Sheriff office launches text message tip line
Agriculture Commissioner celebrates farmers during Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week, Aug. 1-7
Groundbreaking ceremony held at Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport
Groundbreaking ceremony held at Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport
Virginia State Police returns the trooper teddy bear program which helps provide a stuffed bear...
Virginia State Police bring back Trooper Teddy Program