Advertisement

Marshall University Flight School ceremony set for next week

Generic image
Generic image(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School in West Virginia is opening for the fall semester, which begins in a few weeks. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for Aug. 10. School starts Aug. 23. The new facility is located at Yeager Airport in Charleston. Marshall says students will earn a bachelor of science degree with a major in commercial pilot-fixed wing. The flight school is expected to enroll more than 200 students when it’s in full operation and produce about 50 commercial pilots each year.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County 6pm
Eastern Kentucky counties see large increase in COVID-19 cases
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews search part of Laurel County for possible missing person
Two arrested in Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
Corbin School of Innovation Montessori Program
Back to School: Opening dates for local school districts
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes

Latest News

Agriculture Commissioner celebrates farmers during Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week, Aug. 1-7
Groundbreaking ceremony held at Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport
Groundbreaking ceremony held at Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport
Virginia State Police returns the trooper teddy bear program which helps provide a stuffed bear...
Virginia State Police bring back Trooper Teddy Program
Appalachian Regional Hospital officials concerned amidst increase in COVID-19 cases - 6 p.m.
Appalachian Regional Hospital officials concerned amidst increase in COVID-19 cases - 6 p.m.