Mainly dry Monday ahead, unseasonably cool temperatures continue

WYMT Partly Cloudy(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:16 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are bringing in the first full week of August with some below-average temperatures, but if you miss the summer heat, don’t worry. It’ll be back soon enough.

Today and Tonight

It will feel pretty nice out there for the second day of what is typically one of the hottest months of the year. Look for some potential fog and clouds early. I do think those skies start to clear the deeper into the day we get. Temperatures will struggle to climb, especially if those clouds stick around longer than expected. I think most of us stay dry today, but I can’t rule out a stray shower or two. Highs will climb to close to 80. Some spots will likely stay in the upper 70s.

It will be a cool night for August standards under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s by Tuesday morning.

Extended Forecast

Our mild stretch of weather will continue through most of this week, but we will add in better rain chances starting Tuesday. I don’t think any day is a washout by any means, but I do think we could see some action during the “heat” of the day. Compared to where we usually are this time of the year, it looks like the warmest day of the workweek will be Friday in the mid-80s. Remember, the average high is 85.

Summer fans, this weekend is for you. Saturday we will push our way back into the upper 80s and be back in the 90s by early next week.

