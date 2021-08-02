Advertisement

Louisville government buildings to begin requiring masks

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville officials are requiring masks in government buildings, prompted by a rise in COVID-19 cases. The new Metro Government policy takes effect Monday. It also extends to city-owned vehicles when another person is present. The city says the policy applies to everyone, regardless of their vaccinated status. Kentucky’s largest city has seen a tripling of cases over the last three weeks. Mayor Greg Fischer calls it an “urgent step to halt this pandemic of the unvaccinated.” The mayor also urged other Louisville employers to recommend masking

