Leaders break ground on Firestone plant expansion in Whitley County

Gov. Beshear, Congressman Rogers, Sen. Stivers and other leaders gathered in Whitley County Monday to break ground on a $50 million dollar expansion project.(Chas Jenkins)
By Brandon Robinson and Chas Jenkins
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal, state and local leaders gathered in Whitley County Monday to break ground on an expansion project expected to bring 250 full-time jobs to the area.

Gov. Andy Beshear, Congressman Hal Rogers, State Senate President Robert Stivers and officials with Firestone Industrial Products were on hand at the company’s Whitley County facility for the ceremony.

The 68,000 square-foot, $50 million expansion comes following growing customer demand and new business, including an increased focus on electric vehicle parts.

“As we continue to build a better Kentucky for all of our families, I want to thank Firestone Industrial Products for its commitment to Whitley County, the Eastern Kentucky region and the commonwealth as a whole,” Gov. Beshear said in a news release. “This company has been a dedicated corporate partner in the commonwealth for many years, and this investment shows Firestone’s commitment to Kentucky as it creates 250 new jobs to meet increased demand for cutting-edge technology in electric vehicles. Kentucky’s workforce remains a national leader in manufacturing and made our state the perfect place for this expansion.”

Firestone has operated in Whitley County since 1989 and currently employs more than 500 people at the 375,000-square-foot facility, where the company produces approximately 4 million parts annually.

“Today, we celebrate the vitality and growth of this plant and this community, with new investment, new jobs and a physical expansion driven by growing demand for our products and, just as fundamentally, by this team’s commitment to delivering innovation and superior quality for our customers here and around the world,” said Emily Poladian, president, Firestone Industrial Products in a news release. “Our company and our Kentucky team have a vital role to play in the transformation of mobility brought forth by advanced electric vehicle systems and by key supporting technologies like our Firestone air springs and air suspensions.”

Work on the expansion project is expected to be completed by December 2022.

