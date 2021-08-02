Kentucky Football ranked No. 35 in CBS Preseason 130 Poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Just weeks away from the start of the season, the Kentucky Wildcats have been ranked No. 35 in the CBS Preseason 130 rankings.

Their position just outside the Top 25 is fifteen spots higher than their ranking prior to the 2020 season.

“Five straight bowl appearances and three straight bowl wins have created a fine reputation that can help keep a high floor on these rankings, and I think that’s what we see here with a mid-30s starting point for UK,” said CBS’s Chip Patterson.

Alabama was picked first overall with six total teams from the SEC in the Top 25. You can view the entire list ranking all 130 Division I programs here.

The Cats begin the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against ULM.

