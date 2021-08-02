Groundbreaking ceremony held at Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday at the Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport.

Officials were excited to announce the construction of a new 1,300 square-foot, 10-plane hangar. The project was funded through a 980-thousand-dollar grant awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration.

A huge boost for economic development, Airport Board Chairman Jeff Shelley said that he is thankful for the help from state leaders.

“Without their support, this would not be able to happen,” Shelley said. “Obviously, we get support from our local government, but the amount of money required for this project could not be possible without congressmen and the governor’s support.”

Shelley said that while their current goal is to someday have five hangars, the airport can hold many more.

