Advertisement

Free camping offered in part of Big South Fork park

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) - Visitors to Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area can enjoy some free camping this week to celebrate the first anniversary of the signing of the Great American Outdoors Act. The park will offer free backcountry camping permits as well as free camping at Alum Ford Campground on Wednesday. Alum Ford Campground is in the Kentucky portion of the park, 7 miles west of Whitley City. The park says the Great American Outdoors Act aims to address a backlog of maintenance at national parks, forests, wildlife refuges, recreation areas and American Indian schools.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County 6pm
Eastern Kentucky counties see large increase in COVID-19 cases
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel County Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews search part of Laurel County for possible missing person
Two arrested in Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
Corbin School of Innovation Montessori Program
Back to School: Opening dates for local school districts
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes

Latest News

Chrysta Ghent started her journey as the director of the East Kentucky Science Center and...
Shattered glass to reach the stars: East Kentucky Science Center welcomes first woman director
Floyd County Sheriff launches text tip line
Sheriff office launches text message tip line
Agriculture Commissioner celebrates farmers during Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week, Aug. 1-7
Groundbreaking ceremony held at Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport
Groundbreaking ceremony held at Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport
Virginia State Police returns the trooper teddy bear program which helps provide a stuffed bear...
Virginia State Police bring back Trooper Teddy Program